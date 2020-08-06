WW3 fears: Nuclear war more likely today than any time since Hiroshima, say experts

AS THE GLOBAL community prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II bombing of Hiroshima, a group of researchers have warned the world is closer to a nuclear war today than anytime since the disaster that killed hundreds of thousands.