EU crisis: 'Get out as fast as you can!' â€“ The member state tipped to leave bloc next

Added: 05.08.2020 22:47 | 10 views | 0 comments

THE European Union could be facing up to a new crisis, with Express.co.uk readers overwhelmingly tipping one member state to follow the UK out of the bloc next as discontent towards Brussels continues to intensify across the Continent.