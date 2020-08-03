ï»¿Monday, 03 August 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
China surveillance plot: Beijing accused of sending COVID-19 health workers to harvest DNA
Added: 03.08.2020 13:30 | 15 views | 0 comments
Source: www.boredpanda.com
CHINESE health officials have been sent to Hong Kong to carry out COVID-19 testing - prompting suggestions they are using the pandemic as an excuse to harvest the data of residents as part of a wider programme of surveillance.
More in feedproxy.google.com
»
Tags:
AfD party
,
Workers
,
Beijing
,
Hong Kong
,
DNA
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Corruption
Couples
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
Fender
FIA
Football
GM
HP
Indiana
iOS
ISIS
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Manchester City
NBA
Netflix
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Protests
PS4
Rape
Red Bull
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us