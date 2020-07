Can't stop the Rock: Gibraltar could be KEY in fighting coronavirus - vital moves revealed



Added: 26.07.2020 8:00 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



GIBRALTAR combated the threat of COVID-19 with an early lockdown and one of the most proactive track and trace strategies in the world, having swabbed approximately half of the population - and the approach has paid dividends, with the Rock now on the verge of being "unlocked", Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti. More in feedproxy.google.com »