Dutch MEP savages frugal four in scathing EU Parliament rant - 'What were you thinking?!'

Added: 23.07.2020

A DUTCH MEP furiously lashed out at the EU's so-called frugal countries over their reluctance to properly fund a coronavirus recovery package for European member states and warned them to use the summer to "rethink" their positions.