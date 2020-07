Added: 20.07.2020 21:02 | 8 views | 0 comments

GHISLAINE MAXWELL, a socialite and former partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested earlier this month on charges of enticement of minors, sex trafficking of children, and perjury. When the FBI made the arrest on July 2, she was allegedly living in a £2million "love nest" with her husband, but who is she married to?