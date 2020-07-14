China accused of â€˜propagandaâ€™ and â€˜disinformationâ€™ over COVID in scathing Japanese report

JAPAN has accused China of "relentless" intrusions into disputed waters in the East and South China Sea, and of spreading "disinformation" about the spread of COVID-19.