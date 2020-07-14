â€˜Holy grail of shipwrecksâ€™ found by robot submarine with treasure worth billionsÂ



Added: 14.07.2020 7:18 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mensjournal.com



ARCHAEOLOGISTS were thrilled when a robot submarine uncovered "the holy grail of shipwrecks" at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea, carrying treasure thought to be worth up to Â£13billion. More in feedproxy.google.com »