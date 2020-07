'Not banned it at all!' China's latest medicine list STILL includes wildlife ingredients



Source: www.ecowatch.com



CHINA's latest medicines list shows the wildlife trade is still alive and kicking, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency, who found pangolin scales listed as an ingredient in patent medicine formulae found in the latest official reference book. More in feedproxy.google.com »