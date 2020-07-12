China disease coverup: Wuhan scientists have â€˜defectedâ€™ to west and will say 'virus truth'

Added: 12.07.2020 3:48 | 4 views | 0 comments

SCIENTISTS from the Wuhan laboratory close the original coronavirus outbreak have defected to the west, according to an incendiary claim from Steve Bannon, formerly Donald Trump's White House chief strategist.