Micheal Martin crisis: Ireland's new leader ALREADY on brink days after replacing Varadkar

IRELAND's fledgling Government, led by Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, is teetering on the brink of collapse just day into it tenure after senior Green Party figures threatened to pull the plug and force a general election.