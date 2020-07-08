Spying corruption crime â€“ China will stop at nothing to SMASH US role as No1 SUPERPOWER

CHINA is the greatest threat to the United States and will stop at nothing - including spying, crime, bribery and blackmail - to smash America's dominance in the world, according the the boss of the FBI.