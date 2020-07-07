Czech Republic train crash: Three dead and at least 30 injured in horror head-on collision



Added: 07.07.2020 15:30 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.feildenandmawson.com



TWO trains carrying dozens of passengers have collided in Pernink, Czech Republic, leaving many people seriously injured and at least three dead. More in feedproxy.google.com »