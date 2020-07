Coronavirus TRUTH: Chinese scientist made COVID-19 MORE contagious in INSANE experiment



THE coronavirus pandemic has savaged economies and livelihoods worldwide since the first case was reported in November. However, according to the latest investigations this could have all been avoided should China have shut down one of its most insane experiments and increased the security of the Wuhan lab where the disease is speculated to have escaped from. More in feedproxy.google.com » Economy Tags: Scientists