Russian dictatorship: New rules will see Putin in power until 2036 - longer than STALIN

Added: 25.06.2020 12:32 | 10 views | 0 comments

VLADIMIR Putin could remain in the Kremlin until 2036 if Russians ratify a series of sweeping reforms permitting him to seek re-election as Russia's President - raising the prospect of him leading the country for longer than Joseph Stalin.