Russia fury: Putin issues Czech diplomats warning over expulsion of Kremlin staff



Added: 15.06.2020



Source: www.rferl.org



RUSSIA declared two Czech diplomats persona non grata in what it said was a response to an unfriendly move by Prague earlier this month to expel two of Russia's diplomatic staff. Russia's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Czech ambassador and told the envoy that the diplomats had by the end of Wednesday to leave the country. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Russia