Added: 12.06.2020 15:19 | 7 views | 0 comments

FRENCH police marched in protest along the Champs Elysees to the interior ministry in Paris on Friday, accusing the government of scapegoating law enforcement agencies as public anger over race discrimination swells. There were other protests late on Thursday in numerous towns and cities across France following a meeting between police unions and Interior Minister Christophe Castaner meant to try and allay the discontent among police.