China and Hong Kong blast â€˜biasedâ€™ UK for â€˜meddlingâ€™ in new laws

The Hong Kong government and China's foreign ministry branch in the city hit back on Friday at a report by Britain criticising Beijing's plans for national security legislation, saying it was "biased" and intervened in internal affairs.