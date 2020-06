EU nations at high risk of going BACK into lockdown as infection rate to rise within WEEKS



Source: chinapost.nownews.com



THE risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections big enough to require European lockdowns to be reimposed is moderate to high, EU health experts said on Friday, and depends on the gradual easing of restrictions and how people stick to them. A pandemic risk assessment by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control also predicted a moderate pick-up in infection rates in the coming weeks, although it said transmission has passed its peak in most European countries. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU