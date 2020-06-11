Ukraine's President reveals plan to be infected with COVID to prove 'it's not the plague'

Added: 11.06.2020 2:18 | 12 views | 0 comments

UKRAINE'S President wanted to be deliberately infected with coronavirus as part of a "crazy" plan to hammer home the seriousness of the illness, but also to show that the virus is "not the plague" to the country's 42 million inhabitants.