'Madness': Plan for UK rival to Galileo is a vanity project, says Tory MP

PLANS to press ahead with a Â£5billion UK satellite navigation system to rival the EU's Galileo are "madness", Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has said in a withering assessment of the proposal.