Moment entire village dragged into sea in 'truly remarkable' freak landslide in Norway



Added: 04.06.2020 9:54 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.berkshirecommunities.com



A DEVASTATING landslide in Alta, Norway washed away multiple houses and a dog after heavy rain on Wednesday morning as residents barely made it out in time. More in feedproxy.google.com »