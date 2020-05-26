WW3: How US President sent NINE nuclear bombers to Japan â€˜ready to obliterate North Koreaâ€™

WORLD WAR 3 would most certainly have broken out had US General Matthew Ridgway exercised his power to drop nuclear bombs on North Korea after US President Harry Truman gave him nine fully-armed fission bombers to deploy from Japan.