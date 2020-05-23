ï»¿Saturday, 23 May 2020
EU could crumble to NOTHING as Italexit serious threat says George Soros -'tragic reality'
Added: 22.05.2020 20:18 | 15 views | 0 comments
ITALY has been badly treated by the European Union and there is now a growing movement for leaving the bloc, financier George Soros has warned.
