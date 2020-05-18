China exposed: Wuhan resident published 'forbidden diary' showing what's REALLY happened



Added: 17.05.2020 22:18 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lifedeathprizes.com



A BRAVE Wuhan resident who kept a "forbidden diary" recording daily life in the city at the centre of the global coronavirus pandemic has claims health authorities initially denied it was contagious between people. More in feedproxy.google.com »