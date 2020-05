Added: 14.05.2020 21:21 | 20 views | 0 comments

LEO VARADKAR came under fire from opposition parties who claimed the Fine Gael leader is "ridiculous" for not including Sinn Fein in coalition talks. It is not the first time Mr Varadkar has been mocked, after being pulled up earlier this year for a controversial tweet he posted to his hundreds of thousands of followers.