'EU was NO FRIEND to Ireland!' Sinn Fein leader lashes out at Brussels

Added: 06.05.2020 17:22 | 9 views | 0 comments

SINN FEIN leader Mary Lou McDonald has launched a stinging attack on the European Union, accusing it of being "no great friend to Ireland" during the 2008 financial crisis, in a strong indication of growing euroscepticism in her country.