THE FRENCH public's trust in the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis has plummeted, a poll published on Sunday found, as the country's death toll hovered near the 25,000 mark. France, which currently has the fifth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, is preparing to slowly lift its two-month lockdown from May 11.