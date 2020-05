Coronavirus: 'It's a double-edged sword' How next deadly outbreak could spread in 36 hours



Added: 02.05.2020 18:01 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cebusite.com



CORONAVIRUS has killed more than 240,000 people so far and has drastically affected the lives of countless others during this deadly outbreak - but one expert warns that even when it has passed another virus could easily ravage the world within 36 hours. More in feedproxy.google.com »