ï»¿Thursday, 30 April 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Macron crisis: France plunges into recession as economy shrinks at fastest rate since WWII
Added: 30.04.2020 10:18 | 3 views | 0 comments
Source: www.thenation.com
EMMANUEL MACRON is facing fresh disaster after France plunged into recession and suffered its fastest contraction since World War II as the coronavirus lockdown blew a massive hole in the European Union's second largest economy.
More in feedproxy.google.com
»
Tags:
EU
,
ISIS
,
France
,
Economy
,
Mac
,
World War II
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us