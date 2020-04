Coronavirus ‘covidiots’ should get harsher punishment for flouting lockdown rules - poll



Added: 25.04.2020 10:56 | 8 views | 0 comments



CORONAVIRUS has swept the world and the most successful way to eradicate this deadly pathogen is to practice social distancing to stop it spreading, particularly to the vulnerable. But many in the UK are flouting the lockdown, and here's what Express.co.uk readers had to say about giving these "covidiots" tougher punishment. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK