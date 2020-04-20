Anti-EU outrage erupts as furious MEP savages Brussels top bosses 'You should be ashamed!'

Added: 18.04.2020 13:17 | 18 views | 0 comments

A FURIOUS MEP has ripped into the top EU bosses in Brussels, Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel, calling for them to be "ashamed" of their role in the coronavirus catastrophe plaguing Europe.