ï»¿Friday, 17 April 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Serves him right! Hoarder profiting from coronavirus refused refund for 4,800 toilet rolls
Added: 17.04.2020 14:18 | 10 views | 0 comments
Source: www.knoxnews.com
A SHOPPER has been shamed for requesting a refund on 4,800 toilet rolls and 150 litres of hand sanitiser after he bought the products to sell on for a profit before his selfish plan backfired and he was left with unneeded items.
More in feedproxy.google.com
»
Tags:
Oil
,
Fire
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us