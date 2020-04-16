Serves him right! Hoarder unable to return Â£5k worth of products he bought to profit from

A SHOPPER has been shamed for requesting a refund on 4,800 toilet rolls and 150 bottles of hand sanitiser after he bought the products to sell on for a profit before his selfish plan backfired and he was left with unneeded items.