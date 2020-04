POLL: Are you worried about China's growing influence across the globe? VOTE HERE

Added: 15.04.2020 15:13 | 8 views | 0 comments

CHINA'S growing influence across the globe has come under the spotlight in recent weeks with particular concerns around Huawei's 5G rollout in Britain. But, are you worried about China's growing influence across the globe? Vote in Express.co.uk's exclusive poll below.