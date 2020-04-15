William Hague shames 'incoherent' Europe over failure to stand up to China amid COVID-19

EUROPE'S policy towards China has been slammed as "uncoordinated, incoherent and ineffective" by former Tory leader William Hague, who warned the West needed "two major pillars" to deal with the superpower state.