Egypt: How archaeologists found â€˜out of this worldâ€™ iron dagger in Tutankhamunâ€™s tomb

Added: 14.04.2020 14:23 | 4 views | 0 comments

EGYPT experts were baffled when they discovered an iron dagger in Tutankhamun's tomb, dating more than 200 years before the Iron Age, dubbing it "out of this world".