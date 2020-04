EU faces revolt as half of Italians now want to leave bloc in huge surge in euroscepticism

FURIOUS Italians want to leave the EU after the Commission failed to swiftly negotiate aid packages for the fight against coronavirus, a poll has found. EU finance ministers agreed upon a 500 billion euro rescue package to bail countries out during the COVID-19 pandemic.