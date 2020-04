US endures sorrowful Easter Sunday as coronavirus death toll passes 22,000



Added: 13.04.2020 5:59 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: germanculture.com.ua



The US has more confirmed cases and deaths than anywhere else across the globe. The US now has more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. At the time of writing, official figures show the US has 559,409 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a death toll of 22,071. More in feedproxy.google.com »