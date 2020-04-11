Krakatoa volcano eruption: When was Krakatoaâ€™s last eruption? Is it still erupting now?

KRAKATOA volcano in Indonesia has exploded, shooting an ash column some 13km high into the air in the shocking eruption. When was Krakatoa's last eruption? Is it still erupting now?