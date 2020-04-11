Dog horror: Man kills pet by tying it to car to give it a run during coronavirus lockdown



Added: 11.04.2020 11:07 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: thepixelwire.com



WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: A DOG owner has been named and shamed for allegedly flouting a coronavirus lockdown and killing his pet after tying it to the back of his car to give it a run. More in feedproxy.google.com »