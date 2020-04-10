China to reclassify dogs as pets rather than livestock in response to COVID-19



Source: www.ibtimes.com



CHINA will reclassify dogs as pets rather than livestock in an attempt to lessen the chance of a COVID-19 style outbreak in the future. WARNING this article contains image some readers may find distressing. More in feedproxy.google.com »