Global financial crash: Horror warning as trade could plunge by a third -'Worse than 2009'



Source: www.idhsustainabletrade.com



GLOBAL trade could fall by up to one-third in 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Trade Organization has warned, with director-general Roberto Azevedo admitting: "These numbers are ugly." More in feedproxy.google.com »