French mayor bans SPITTING in public in bid to curb coronavirus spread



Source: www.standard.co.uk



A FRENCH mayor has made spitting in public, coughing or sneezing without covering one's face, and throwing used protective gear on the street punishable by a fine of â‚¬68 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. More in feedproxy.google.com »