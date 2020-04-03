Coronavirus shock claim: Noam Chomsky warns 'there will be WORSE to come in the future'

Added: 03.04.2020 13:32 | 2 views | 0 comments

HUMANITY will face much greater horrors and catastrophes than coronavirus if we continue to leave our fate in the hands of "sociopathic buffoons," American linguist and political analyst Noam Chomsky claimed in a recent interview.