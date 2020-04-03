Not again: China imposes NEW coronavirus lockdown - fears grow for devastating second wave



Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn



A FRESH coronvirus outbreak in China's Henan province has raised fears of a devastating second COVID-19 wave - despite the ruling Chinese Communist Party's attempts to claim the country is winning the battle against the disease. More in feedproxy.google.com »