France coronavirus hell: Deaths hit 3,000 as experts warn ‘no drug is effective’



FRANCE reported its highest single-day coronavirus death toll on Monday, as the country's health chief warned that the epidemic had not yet reached its peak. The tough lockdown measures in place since March 17 have been extended until at least mid-April, with people only allowed to leave their homes to buy food or seek medical care. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: France