Added: 30.03.2020 14:03 | 8 views | 0 comments

ENGLISH teacher Mark Featherstone, 47, lives and works in the Chinese town of Tongzhou, two hours north of Shanghai. In an exclusive dispatch for the Daily Express, Mark, from Leeds, gives a unique insight into two months of lockdown in China and gives hope to British people, that if we all adhere to the strict measures imposed, we can halt coronavirus's deadly spread.