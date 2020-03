Coronavirus latest: Darkest day for Italy as 919 die and virus spreads to poorer South



Source: www.thetimes.co.uk



ITALY suffered its darkest day yesterday as the death toll from coronavirus rose by 919 - its highest daily total since the start of the outbreak. The number of fatalities rose to 9,134 - just a month from the very first death recorded in the country. Previously the largest daily death toll was on March 21, when 793 people died. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Italy