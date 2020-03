Falklands panic: Islanders put in isolation over coronavirus outbreak fears



SEVERAL people on the Falkland Islands with symptoms consistment with coronavirus are being kept in isolation on the Falkland islands as a precaution to prevent COVID-19 breaking out among the small community's general population, an official has said, emphasising it was braced for probable cases. More in feedproxy.google.com »